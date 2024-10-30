Outreach Integrates with Clay

Outreach, a sales execution platform provider, has integrated with Clay, a company that helps go-to-market teams uplevel their data enrichment and automate personalized outreach and help sellers target the right prospects and drive relevant messaging to their customers.

Outreach's integration with Clay helps drive growth across outbound, inbound, expansion, and retention initiatives and enables scalable, personalized outreach by consolidating and enhancing data enrichment. Users will be able to access Outreach actions within their Clay workspace, create and update prospects, add them to sequences, and look up prospects or mailboxes by email address.