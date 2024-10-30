Outreach Integrates with Clay
Outreach, a sales execution platform provider, has integrated with Clay, a company that helps go-to-market teams uplevel their data enrichment and automate personalized outreach and help sellers target the right prospects and drive relevant messaging to their customers.
Outreach's integration with Clay helps drive growth across outbound, inbound, expansion, and retention initiatives and enables scalable, personalized outreach by consolidating and enhancing data enrichment. Users will be able to access Outreach actions within their Clay workspace, create and update prospects, add them to sequences, and look up prospects or mailboxes by email address.
"Outreach is an established leader in sales technology, and we're thrilled to offer this new integration to our customers," said Stefan Kollenberg, head of data and technology partnerships at Clay, in a statement. "The combination of our data enrichment tech plus Outreach's sales execution tech will deliver an exceptional experience for our mutual customers that will increase efficiency through personalized outreach they can trust."
"When looking for partners, it's important to select not only those with top technology, but those that deliver the best results for your customers," said Nithya Lakshmanan, senior vice president of product and design at Outreach, in a statement. "Sales teams get deeper insights into their prospects with Clay's data enrichment and leverage that to send highly relevant engagements in Outreach, leading to higher conversion rates and driving revenue growth. We look forward to continuing our work together on redefining the sales landscape through the most innovative AI offerings."