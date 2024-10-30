Coveo Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Coveo has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

"By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, enterprise customers will now have access to our AI experts and industry-leading search, recommendation and generative answering capabilities," said John Grosshans, chief revenue officer of Coveo, in a statement. "We're streamlining our ability to deliver industry-leading AI and generative AI solutions to customers worldwide by working with AWS field sellers and providing access to simplified transactions in AWS Marketplace."