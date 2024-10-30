Verisk Helps Marketers Comply with FCC’s New TCPA Consumer Protections

Verisk Marketing Solutions today launched capabilities for its compliance solution, TCPA Guardian, which will now provide businesses a way to validate explicit consent when it comes to marketing outreach via calls and texts in accordance with the upcoming changes to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Effective Jan. 27, the TCPA will require explicit, written consent from consumers for each individual company marketing to them, and businesses will need to logically and topically associate all calls and texts with the consent interaction.

Verisk Marketing Solutions' TCPA Guardian 1:1 explicit consent enables marketers to document and validate consumer opt-in and TCPA consent, produce evidence of a witnessed lead event and sell, buy, and route relevant leads in real time.