FastSimon Integrates with Shopify B2B

Fast Simon, a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner, today unveiled a no-code Shopify B2B solution that delivers AI search and merchandising optimization to improve B2B and wholesale e-commerce experiences and conversions.

Fast Simon now integrates with Shopify B2B to deliver the following:

Customer-Specific Product Publishing with a specific set of products per customer.

Price Lists that can be assigned per customer.

Search by SKU, Part Number, or Manufacturer Number that automatically eliminates common search errors with sophisticated product names and attributes.

Product Finders that deliver search results within unique industries, like automotive, beauty, and fashion.

Boost Store Performance & SEO using Smart Rendering to ensure the very best customer experience and search engine optimization.