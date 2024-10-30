FastSimon Integrates with Shopify B2B
Fast Simon, a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner, today unveiled a no-code Shopify B2B solution that delivers AI search and merchandising optimization to improve B2B and wholesale e-commerce experiences and conversions.
Fast Simon now integrates with Shopify B2B to deliver the following:
- Customer-Specific Product Publishing with a specific set of products per customer.
- Price Lists that can be assigned per customer.
- Search by SKU, Part Number, or Manufacturer Number that automatically eliminates common search errors with sophisticated product names and attributes.
- Product Finders that deliver search results within unique industries, like automotive, beauty, and fashion.
- Boost Store Performance & SEO using Smart Rendering to ensure the very best customer experience and search engine optimization.
"B2B and wholesale buyers often have their own agreements, pricing, payment terms, and other conditions with merchants. Combined with complicated SKUs, longer sales cycles, and fluctuating inventory and supply chain conditions, it can be difficult to personalize your B2B experiences," said Zohar Gilad, founder and CEO of Fast Simon, in a statement. "Thousands of Shopify B2C merchants that already leverage Fast Simon's AI-powered solutions for B2C shopping can now standardize on a seamlessly integrated, no-code Fast Simon and Shopify combination across both B2C and B2B efforts."