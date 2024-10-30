Landbase Unveils GTM Intelligence

Landbase, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence for go-to-market, has launched GTM Intelligence, a suite of tools to help measure and improve digital presence and go-to-market strategies.

The GTM Intelligence suite of tools and reports include the following:

GTM Trust Score, which evaluates companies' digital credibility across multiple channels and provides a detailed report with actionable insights.

GTM Sentiment Analysis, which leverages advanced machine learning to uncover key information and metrics on market perception and customer sentiment toward companies and their offerings.

GTM Competitive Intelligence, which delivers detailed insights into current market dynamics and competitors.