TigerEye Launches AI Analyst

TigerEye today introduced its conversational AI Analyst to help professionals in sales, finance, marketing, revenue operations, and customer success by answering complex questions about the business.

The AI Analyst allows teams to ask about opportunities, forecasts, revenue, top-of-funnel metrics, segmentation, and changes over time, delivering on-demand reports and actionable insights. Companies can fact-check the sources, see the specific data points being pulled, and view the math behind the analysis with just one click.

Using large language models (LLMs) in a multi-agent framework that draws on real-time and historical data, TigerEye combines AI with business intelligence, helping teams anticipate trends, make proactive decisions, and optimize business functions using historical and real-time data from sources like sales, marketing, and finance. It also connects with CRM, enterprise resource planning, marketing automation, and more.

Key benefits of TigerEye's AI Analyst include the following:

Conversational Business Intelligence, for real-time answers about pipeline, segmentation, accounts, and revenue through a chat interface.

The ability to generate reports by simply asking questions, explore, bookmark, share insights, and track key data.

AI-Powered Business Summaries (Radar) that track key business changes, keeping leaders updated on what's new since their last login.

The ability to track CRM and ERP changes to forecast performance and plan growth strategies for upcoming quarters or years.

Role-based access for who can view specific content.

Flexibility to choose the best model for their business and configure data retention.

A secure, single-tenant architecture that ensures customer data is fully isolated, with no information shared between organizations.