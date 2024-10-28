Zingly Adds AI Solutions for Financial Industry
Zingly.ai, a customer experience solutions provider, today unveiled Rooms, GenAI Buddy, Relationship AI, and Agent Copilot to fuel revenue growth for banking, financial services, and insurance institutions.
Zingly Rooms provides a persistent, always-on digital space that unifies all customer interactions across chat, voice, video, text, documents, and media. This ensures that every interaction is retained for both customers and representatives, creating relationship continuity in live and async communication, even after hours. Embedded within Rooms are Zingly's deep generative AI capabilities.
GenAI Buddy, Zingly';s customer-facing AI agent built on retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), shortens sales cycles and increases lead-to-opportunity rates by autonomously managing routine tasks and inquiries leveraging the organization's own data from sources like CRM systems, product catalogs, and core banking systems. It can handle customers opening new accounts or exploring loan options, completing tasks like collecting key information and documents, setting calendar invites, making API calls, and opening service tickets without human intervention.
Using natural language processing (NLP) and conversational intelligence, Zingly's Relationship AI intelligently escalates high-value interactions to human agents at critical moments, identifying intent signals and customer value.
In addition, Agent Copilot empowers representatives to handle more inquiries independently. By leveraging the entire interaction history and data stored within Rooms, Agent Copilot provides agents with real-time summaries, suggested next steps, and actionable insights.
Specific use cases for these solutions include new customer acquisition, onboarding, building wallet share with targeted, proactive campaigns, customer service automation.
"Legacy providers fail to address the diverse range of BFSI customer needs while maintaining compliance. The legacy CCaaS market is reaching saturation, and a new approach is needed to help BFSI organizations build on their digital transformation investments," said Gaurav Passi, founder and CEO of Zingly, in a statement. "Our Safe-AI solutions, with humans in the loop, enable these institutions to engage more efficiently, scale support, and ensure compliance with complex industry regulations, all while driving key business outcomes like increased wallet share, higher customer lifetime value, and improved service metrics.
"By seamlessly integrating human expertise with AI insights at critical points, we're transforming customer interactions into revenue-generating experiences in this highly competitive sector," Passi said.
