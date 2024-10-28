Zingly Adds AI Solutions for Financial Industry

Zingly.ai, a customer experience solutions provider, today unveiled Rooms, GenAI Buddy, Relationship AI, and Agent Copilot to fuel revenue growth for banking, financial services, and insurance institutions.

Zingly Rooms provides a persistent, always-on digital space that unifies all customer interactions across chat, voice, video, text, documents, and media. This ensures that every interaction is retained for both customers and representatives, creating relationship continuity in live and async communication, even after hours. Embedded within Rooms are Zingly's deep generative AI capabilities.

GenAI Buddy, Zingly';s customer-facing AI agent built on retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), shortens sales cycles and increases lead-to-opportunity rates by autonomously managing routine tasks and inquiries leveraging the organization's own data from sources like CRM systems, product catalogs, and core banking systems. It can handle customers opening new accounts or exploring loan options, completing tasks like collecting key information and documents, setting calendar invites, making API calls, and opening service tickets without human intervention.

Using natural language processing (NLP) and conversational intelligence, Zingly's Relationship AI intelligently escalates high-value interactions to human agents at critical moments, identifying intent signals and customer value.

In addition, Agent Copilot empowers representatives to handle more inquiries independently. By leveraging the entire interaction history and data stored within Rooms, Agent Copilot provides agents with real-time summaries, suggested next steps, and actionable insights.

Specific use cases for these solutions include new customer acquisition, onboarding, building wallet share with targeted, proactive campaigns, customer service automation.