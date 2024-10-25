AuthenticID Releases AuthenticID360, a Holistic Identity Verification Platform
AuthenticID, a provider of identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, has released AuthenticID360, a platform with robust verification and risk signaling capabilities, including a two-second response time for identity transactions.
AuthenticID360 combines ID verification, biometric authentication, know-your-customer, and know-your-business data checks, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanction screening, and advanced fraud watchlists tools within a single platform. It supports verification across the entire customer journey, in any channel. Whether it's blocking artificial intelligence-generated IDs during digital onboarding or detecting spoofing attempts in customer care workflows, AuthenticID360 delivers enhanced signals to validate transactions by identifying anomalies and unusual behaviors.
AuthenticID360 is a complete two-second verification platform, processing the front and back of government-issued IDs, biometric verification, and KYC data checks in that timeframe. AuthenticID360 features include the following:
- 100 percent automated decision engine that harnesses artificial intelligence;
- Tools to monitor transactions; send ID verification requests; and configure thresholds, rules, and advanced settings for customization;
- Fraud protection capabilities like face matching, liveness detection, bad actor watchlists, deep fake injection attack detection, and more than 500 anti-fraud algorithms to detect counterfeit IDs and biometric spoofs;
- Know-your-customer and know-your-business data validation for name, phone, date of birth, Social Security number, drivers' license number, address, email, and EIN validation; and
- Orchestration capabilities to build out decisioning workflows for advanced rules and conditions.
"We know that businesses need speed, efficiency, and robust integrations in their identity platform," said Alex Wong, AuthenticID's vice president of product management, in a statement. "Speed isn't just about how quickly a solution can verify a user, but also how quickly fraud analysts can deploy and implement new rules to stay ahead of continuous emerging threats. AuthenticID360 offers our customers the fastest time to value with native features and the reliability to meet both business and compliance requirements, prevent fraud, and ensure their end users are who they say they are."
"AuthenticID is consistently pushing our technology forward to deliver a platform that meets our customers' challenges with strong focus on both user experience and compliance," said Reid Taussig, AuthenticID's CEO, in a statement. "We know that speed matters, and we're delivering with the industry's only complete two-second identity verification service while offering the highest level of user experience consumers demand from their digital transactions."