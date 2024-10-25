AuthenticID Releases AuthenticID360, a Holistic Identity Verification Platform

AuthenticID, a provider of identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, has released AuthenticID360, a platform with robust verification and risk signaling capabilities, including a two-second response time for identity transactions.

AuthenticID360 combines ID verification, biometric authentication, know-your-customer, and know-your-business data checks, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanction screening, and advanced fraud watchlists tools within a single platform. It supports verification across the entire customer journey, in any channel. Whether it's blocking artificial intelligence-generated IDs during digital onboarding or detecting spoofing attempts in customer care workflows, AuthenticID360 delivers enhanced signals to validate transactions by identifying anomalies and unusual behaviors.

AuthenticID360 is a complete two-second verification platform, processing the front and back of government-issued IDs, biometric verification, and KYC data checks in that timeframe. AuthenticID360 features include the following:

100 percent automated decision engine that harnesses artificial intelligence;

Tools to monitor transactions; send ID verification requests; and configure thresholds, rules, and advanced settings for customization;

Fraud protection capabilities like face matching, liveness detection, bad actor watchlists, deep fake injection attack detection, and more than 500 anti-fraud algorithms to detect counterfeit IDs and biometric spoofs;

Know-your-customer and know-your-business data validation for name, phone, date of birth, Social Security number, drivers' license number, address, email, and EIN validation; and

Orchestration capabilities to build out decisioning workflows for advanced rules and conditions.