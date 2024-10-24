Airship Expands Collaboration with Google Cloud

Customer experience company Airship has expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud, including the integration of Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform into Airship Journeys AI, a core component of the Airship Experience Platform (AXP) to help marketers create, unify, and optimize end-to-end customer experiences across websites, apps, and digital channels.

Airship Journeys AI now provides an easy button for marketers to solve the content bottleneck, and go from an idea to a cross-channel, AI-generated customer journey with complete content included. In one click, marketers can turn goals and prompts into a customer journey that can be fine-tuned using Airship's no-code Experience Editor to visually adapt AI suggestions, rollout variations, run experiments and optimize results.

To start, marketers respond to natural language prompts and state their business goals. Then Airship Journeys AI, leveraging Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, creates a journey map and content for cross-channel messages and on-site and in-app experiences, gathering zero-party data for more effective personalization.

"We're excited to collaborate with Airship to bring Google Cloud's Vertex AI to Airship Journeys AI," said Warren Barkley, senior director of product management for Vertex AI at Google Cloud, in a statement. "With the power of Vertex AI integrated into Airship's platform, marketers can tap into Google's AI to deliver more tailored and impactful customer experiences. We're eager to see the innovative solutions organizations will achieve with this technology."

The Airship and Google Cloud collaboration brings together the Airship Experience Platform with Google Cloud's advanced data analytics and scalable infrastructure to deliver personalized customer experiences. Joint customers benefit from the following:

Real-time streaming of AXP events in Google Cloud Storage for further analysis and insights on data in BigQuery.

A holistic customer experience solution, unifying campaigns, journey orchestration, no-code experiences and experimentation running on identical high-performance cloud sites built on Google Cloud data centers globally.

Agility to collect customers' interests, preferences, and affinities, put insight into action immediately, and fuel companies' own AI models.

More personalized and predictive customer insights by incorporating Airship's real-time data into Google Cloud's AI capabilities.

"There's no disputing the immense value creation opportunity that superior mobile-first customer experiences offer brands," said Brandon O'Halloran, regional vice president of partnerships at Airship, in a statement. "By deepening our relationship with Google Cloud, we're making it easier than ever for organizations to quickly deploy, manage, and optimize customer experiences and gain the insight necessary to sustain and grow customer value over time."

In addition, the Airship Experience Platform (AXP) is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, a digital store for third-party software that runs on Google Cloud.