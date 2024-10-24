Exclaimer Adds Analytics and Branding Features

Exclaimer, a provider of email signature management solutions, has added enhanced engagement analytics and the Branding feature for marketers to transform ordinary email communications into dynamic marketing channels.

With Exclaimer's enhanced engagement analytics, businesses can track and optimize the performance of email signatures for marketing campaigns. Key features include the following:

Signature performance score, which benchmarks businesses' email signatures against the signature performance of Exclaimers 65,000 customers.

Recommendations engine, which translates performance data into clear, actionable insights, like refining signature design or incorporating dynamic elements like rotating banners.

Domain-level click attribution, which monitors and reports on signature clicks by domain, providing clear insights into who is engaging with content and enhancing account-based marketing and targeted account strategies.

Data export, to download engagement data in CSV format for deeper analysis and integration with marketing analytics.

"Proving ROI is more important than ever for marketers as it demonstrates campaign impact and the wider value of marketing efforts. Yet many still struggle to quantify the true impact of their activities," said Vicky Wills, chief product and technology officer of Exclaimer, in a statement. "Our engagement analytics offer a new way to gain valuable insights from email signatures, turning them into drivers of engagement and performance while demonstrating clear ROI. Looking at our customer base data last quarter, we saw a 4 percent click-through rate from email signatures, twice the industry average."

Alongside analytics, Exclaimer's new Branding feature simplifies brand management across all email communications. Whether scaling, rebranding, or merging, this feature ensures that every email signature remains on-brand. Key features include the following:

Centralized asset management, which brings all essential brand elements into one place.

Automatic updates, which instantly deploys changes to brand elements like logos, fonts, or colors across all signatures.