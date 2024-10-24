-->
  • October 24, 2024

Weave Unveils Email Marketing Tool for Healthcare Providers

Weave, a provider of customer experience and payments software for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, has launched an enhanced Email Marketing tool to streamline campaign creation and boost practice growth.

These new enhancements allow practices to create professional business emails using a comprehensive library of pre-designed templates, free high-quality stock images, and advanced features like custom HTML/CSS, and dynamic content fields. Practices can engage with patients using personalized emails sent directly from the trusted practice domain.

Additional features include the following:

  • A drag-and-drop interface, incorporating dynamic fields, file attachments, and embedded digital forms..
  • Generative AI Assistant to create fresh, relevant email campaigns tailored to specific practice needs or special offers, from end-of-year promotions to holiday greetings.
  • Audience Segmentation and Filters to refine email lists.
  • Multi-location Campaign Management from a single user-interface.
  • Comprehensive Campaign Dashboard to monitor open rates, clicks, and unsubscribes in real time with a summary screen for campaign performance.

"Our upgraded Email Marketing tool gives users greater flexibility and control over their campaigns," said Branden Neish, chief product and tchnology officer of Weave, in a statement. "We've made it easier than ever for practices to connect with their patients and clients in meaningful ways while maintaining a professional brand presence."

