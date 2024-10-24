Kipi.ai Delivers Marketing Mix Modeling and Analytics App on Snowflake

Kipi.ai has launched its Marketing Mix Modeling and Analytics App on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to help marketers optimize their campaigns.

With the Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) app, Snowflake customers can estimate budget allocations, analyze the performance of media channels, and fine-tune marketing strategies across channels like Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, etc. The app leverages advanced Bayesian modeling to provide insights into ROI, campaign efficiency, and ways to engage target audiences better. It also offers tools for predictive and prescriptive analytics through accurate measurement, forecasting, and optimization.

Kipi.ai's Marketing Mix Modeling App supports marketers looking for solutions in the following technology categories:

Analytics and data capture;

Measurement and optimization;

Business intelligence; and

Marketing and customer engagement.