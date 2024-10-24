Kipi.ai Delivers Marketing Mix Modeling and Analytics App on Snowflake
Kipi.ai has launched its Marketing Mix Modeling and Analytics App on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to help marketers optimize their campaigns.
With the Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) app, Snowflake customers can estimate budget allocations, analyze the performance of media channels, and fine-tune marketing strategies across channels like Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, etc. The app leverages advanced Bayesian modeling to provide insights into ROI, campaign efficiency, and ways to engage target audiences better. It also offers tools for predictive and prescriptive analytics through accurate measurement, forecasting, and optimization.
Kipi.ai's Marketing Mix Modeling App supports marketers looking for solutions in the following technology categories:
- Analytics and data capture;
- Measurement and optimization;
- Business intelligence; and
- Marketing and customer engagement.
"In a new age of innovation, we're witnessing a changing of the guard around AI and how marketers capitalize on this massive opportunity as the very shape of the marketing stack evolves," said ;Denise Persson, chief marketing officer of Snowflake, in a statement. "Kipi.ai offers more than just implementation support; they bring the solutions, expertise, and insights that help marketers meet their evolving business needs."
"In today's rapidly shifting marketing landscape, precision and insight are key to success. Kipi.ai's Marketing Mix Modeling App on Snowflake offers marketers the tools they need to thrive in the AI-driven future," said Jason Small, CEO of kipi.ai, in a statement. "We are proud to be a trusted partner in Snowflake's ecosystem, helping organizations unlock the full potential of their data and elevate their marketing efforts."