InMobi Advertising Expands Advanced Consent Management Platform

InMobi Advertising, a provider of content monetization and marketing technologies, has unveiled the next generation of the InMobi Consent Management Platform (InMobi CMP), for mobile publishers trying to navigate the rapidly changing privacy regulatory landscape.

Privacy regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) as well as industry standards like the Multi-State Privacy Agreement (MSPA) continue to expand and evolve. InMobi CMP now provides support for Global Privacy Platform (GPP) for websites and all apps (Android, iOS and Unity). By implementing GPP on InMobi CMP, publishers can ensure compliance with MSPA framework in the United States, covering five state regulations across California (CCPA), Colorado (CPA), Connecticut (CTDPA), Utah (UCPA) and Virginia (VCDPA).

In addition to the various customization features on the InMobi CMP dashboard, publishers can now personalize their consent models for any app they create, including apps built on Unity. This latest customization feature enables publishers to adjust color schemes and font styles on consent prompts, ensuring seamless integration within the app.