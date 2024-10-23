Conga Launches Conga Advantage RLM Program

Conga today launched the Conga Advantage Platform, a revenue lifecycle management solution that integrates with customers' business infrastructure via connectors and a comprehensive open API.

The Conga Advantage Platform enables business leaders to understand contractual obligations, the revenue impact of product decisions, and identify missed opportunities to maximize revenue capture from new and current customers. It also empowers companies with full, modern, open access to configuration, quote, contract, sales, and revenue data. A single, data model connects every revenue business function, including product sales, legal review, product fulfillment, revenue and service billing, and product renewals.

The Conga Advantage Platform brings together configure, price, quote, contract lifecycle management, fulfillment, billing, renewal, and document automation capabilities on a single open platform. Powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI it helps companies address revenue-related contract questions across legal, sales, procurement, finance, IT, and other departments.