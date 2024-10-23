Thryv Adds Social Media Capabilities to Marketing Center

Thryv, a small business platform provider, has incorporated artificial intelligence-enhanced social media capabilities into Thryv Marketing Center.

Marketing Center's new Social Media Management Tool connects businesses' social media channels, including Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, in one view to see all profiles, posts, comments and performance insights.

New features include the following:

AI-generated social content with simple prompts for caption generation and customizable content, complete with hashtags and emojis, that is automatically designed for each social network.

Social content library, organized by topic, with images and templates that provide post content that can be added to social media calendars.

Content recommendations with curation tools, including integrations with Google News and Pexels for articles and images.

Social post scheduling.

Engagement, for a single view of Recent Posts with all views, likes, comments and follower count across all connected social channels.