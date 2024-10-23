Seismic Launches Seismic Programs in Fall 2024 Product Release

Seismic, a sales enablement solutions provider, has launched its Fall 2024 Product Release featuring Seismic Programs, a new suite of enablement planning and measurement tools to help revenue enablement teams link their activities directly to revenue growth.

Seismic Programs serves as the command center for enablement professionals to design, activate, measure, and optimize go-to-market initiatives aligned to broader business goals. Once an initiative is launched, teams can monitor and adjust activities in real time and analyze their data all in one place.

Seismic's Fall 2024 Product Release includes several other updates and capabilities that help teams connect strategy to execution. They include the following:

Aura Copilot: Seismic's generative AI assistant now has enhanced generative search functions, including deeper document-level search capabilities, multi-language support to organize content, and the ability to create new sales content and playbooks based on existing content.

Seismic for Meetings, with new features for sellers to share tailored clips of meetings for targeted follow-ups with customers. Reps can also annotate recordings to spotlight key buyer interactions or invite coaching from managers. Other highlights include a split panel view, allowing presenters to manage content, agendas, notes, and speaker cues.

Seismic Skills, to help develop, deploy, and scale training programs to better address skill gaps and deliver more impactful learning and coaching to reps. It also offers visual performance heat maps to support goal-driven coaching plans.