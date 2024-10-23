DoubleVerify Extends Media Quality Measurement on LinkedIn
DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, has expanded its independent media quality measurement coverage to include LinkedIn's premium video inventory. This release enables advertisers to ensure their video ads on LinkedIn are viewable and safe from invalid traffic on LinkedIn.
Advertisers can access measurement data and insights through DV Pinnacle, the company's unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimize the performance of their LinkedIn ads campaigns.
"Becoming a measurement source for viewability and IVT for LinkedIn’s premium video inventory reinforces our industry and technology leadership, and underscores our drive to ensure media quality on any platform anywhere in the world," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "LinkedIn is one of the most premium digital media environments, and their rigorous partner performance and integration standards were a great fit for DV's innovative solutions"
"Our collaboration with DoubleVerify empowers our customers to continue reaching and engaging buyers through video with confidence," said Abhishek Shrivastava, vice president of product at LinkedIn, in a statement. "With DV's viewability metrics for video ads on LinkedIn, customers can gain valuable insights to optimize their B2B campaigns and increase performance on a safe and trusted platform."
Related Articles
DoubleVerify Expands Collaboration with LinkedIn
17 Nov 2022
With this integration, DoubleVerify advertisers can further protect brand equity and maximize campaign performance on LinkedIn Audience Network.