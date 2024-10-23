DoubleVerify Extends Media Quality Measurement on LinkedIn

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, has expanded its independent media quality measurement coverage to include LinkedIn's premium video inventory. This release enables advertisers to ensure their video ads on LinkedIn are viewable and safe from invalid traffic on LinkedIn.

Advertisers can access measurement data and insights through DV Pinnacle, the company's unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimize the performance of their LinkedIn ads campaigns.