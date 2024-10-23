MiQ Introduces Hospital & Doctor Influence Measurement Solution

Global programmatic media partner MiQ partnered with healthcare analytics provider PurpleLab to launch the Hospital & Doctor Influence (HDI) measurement solution, which enables hospital marketers to directly measure the impact of digital advertising campaigns on patient visits.

MiQ's Hospital & Doctor Influence measurement solution can track the patient journey from ad exposure to doctor visits. Key capabilities of the solution include the following:

Patient touchpoint tracking, which measures the number of unique patient visits driven to specific hospital/doctor locations directly from campaigns;

Performance analysis, which provides detailed breakdowns by office, specialty, tactic, and creative;

Competitive intelligence, which delivers insight into total claims across competitors for share of voice analysis by geography and specialty;

Optimization Insights, which identifies top-performing markets and channels; and

Privacy compliance through a secure, pixel-less process that adheres to all healthcare data regulations.

MiQ's partnership with PurpleLab enables the matching of campaign exposure with insurance claims data. MiQ then transforms the enriched data into actionable, claims-based measurement, made accessible to hospital marketers through the HDI dashboard.