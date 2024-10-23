MiQ Introduces Hospital & Doctor Influence Measurement Solution
Global programmatic media partner MiQ partnered with healthcare analytics provider PurpleLab to launch the Hospital & Doctor Influence (HDI) measurement solution, which enables hospital marketers to directly measure the impact of digital advertising campaigns on patient visits.
MiQ's Hospital & Doctor Influence measurement solution can track the patient journey from ad exposure to doctor visits. Key capabilities of the solution include the following:
- Patient touchpoint tracking, which measures the number of unique patient visits driven to specific hospital/doctor locations directly from campaigns;
- Performance analysis, which provides detailed breakdowns by office, specialty, tactic, and creative;
- Competitive intelligence, which delivers insight into total claims across competitors for share of voice analysis by geography and specialty;
- Optimization Insights, which identifies top-performing markets and channels; and
- Privacy compliance through a secure, pixel-less process that adheres to all healthcare data regulations.
MiQ's partnership with PurpleLab enables the matching of campaign exposure with insurance claims data. MiQ then transforms the enriched data into actionable, claims-based measurement, made accessible to hospital marketers through the HDI dashboard.
"This solution represents a pivotal advancement in hospital marketing by bridging the gap between online advertising and real-world hospital visits," said Sara Sowsian, director of partnerships for U.S. product at MiQ, in a statement. "It's not just about measuring impressions or clicks anymore; it's about humanizing the patient journey and understanding how digital touchpoints influence patient behaviors to ensure a better-connected healthcare journey. We're excited to unveil this new and unique solution that sets a higher standard for accountability and effectiveness in one of the most complex and vital sectors in the world."
"At PurpleLab, we're driven by the mission to accelerate the use of real-world data to improve health outcomes," said Ted Sweetser, vice president of ad partnerships and strategy for PurpleLab, in a statement. "By connecting our extensive claims database with MiQ's programmatic suite, we're not just informing marketing decisions, we're creating a feedback loop that can influence and improve the entire patient care ecosystem."