SundaySky Adds Generative AI and AI Copilot

SundaySky, providers of a video platform, has added artificial intelligence image generation within its platform and its AI Copilot assistant.

These AI enhancements build on SundaySky's AI Copilot that assists in creating a complete video from just a concept. Now, users can create custom visuals on the fly for their videos with generative AI or ask AI Copilot for assistance in creating imagery to match their messaging by generating prompts based on the video's context, the script's tone, voiceover narration, aspect ratio, and brand specifications.

With this release, users have a third option for choosing media assets for their videos in addition to uploading brand media assets and sourcing from the native stock media library powered by Getty Images.