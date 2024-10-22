Melissa Launches DataGen API

Melissa today launched its DataGen API, a third-party data resource available for on-demand address, resident, consumer, property, and business data. It merges demographics, firmographics, location intelligence, and property information.

"DataGen addresses the data inaccuracies that can plague an organization, challenging its ability to make timely and accurate decisions," said Daniel Kha Le, chief data officer of Melissa, in a statement. "It's a robust Restful Service API, providing seamless, real-time access to comprehensive demographic, firmographic, location intelligence, and property information that can be used to maximize the value of a company's existing customer data."

Integrated as a single API, DataGen offers address details from more than 240 countries and territories. Companies can develop consumer profiles featuring a range of demographic attributes, including residential information such as length of residence, age ranges, new homeownership, or new movers. In-depth property details include data such as absentee ownership, mortgage data, and foreclosures. Similar data is available on businesses and business contacts.

DataGen provides users with counts, sample records, and comprehensive datasets. Users can filter the data received by city and state, ZIP codes, polygons, or neighborhoods.