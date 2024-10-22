Sanity Acquires Begin
Sanity, a content platform provider, has acquired Begin.com, a company specializing in deploying full-stack web apps to AWS and creators of open-source frameworks like Architect. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Begin team brings experience in developing compute and automation capabilities that will reduce manual workloads, streamline content processes, and help Sanity customers become more resilient and agile in the face of technological change.
"The Begin team joining us marks a transformative moment for Sanity and for what our customers can expect going forward," said Magnus Hillestad, co-founder and CEO of Sanity, in a statement. "By combining their expertise in compute and modern app deployments with our vision for an automated, resilient content operating system, we're redefining what's possible in content management. This powerful synergy will unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency and innovation for our customers, propelling industries like e-commerce, media and technology into a new era of content operations."
"Joining forces with Sanity allows us to tackle bigger challenges in the content space," said Brian Leroux, CEO of Begin, in a statement. "Our goal is to help companies do more with their content, whether that's finding new ways to use it or making it easier to manage across different channels. We see a lot of untapped potential in how content can be used, and together with Sanity, we're in a great position to help businesses take full advantage of it."