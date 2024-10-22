Sanity Acquires Begin

Sanity, a content platform provider, has acquired Begin.com, a company specializing in deploying full-stack web apps to AWS and creators of open-source frameworks like Architect. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Begin team brings experience in developing compute and automation capabilities that will reduce manual workloads, streamline content processes, and help Sanity customers become more resilient and agile in the face of technological change.