Giftbit Updates Its Rewards Platform
Giftbit, a digital rewards provider, has updated its platform with global reach, automation, and transparency.
The expanded platform helps companies incentivize employees, recruit research participants, and reward customers. Its expanded catalog now offers nearly 1,000 gift card options, including dozens of options from Europe, Australia, and India, and international prepaid cards that can be used in more than 100 countries.
Giftbit's platform offers a single API that can power an entire global rewards program, a clear view into their program financials, and ways to save money or tap into revenue opportunities.
"The updated Giftbit platform is another step forward for the digital rewards industry, one that in the past has been characterized by waste, opaque pricing, and manual effort," said Leif Baradoy, Giftbit's CEO, in a statement. "Companies can now launch a modern automated incentive program in just a few clicks and know exactly where and how their rewards budget is being used.
"If you've been wanting to launch or grow a rewards program but you've been turned off by the effort required, a fear of being ripped off, or a clunky international setup, the updated Giftbit platform is for you," Baradoy added.