Giftbit Updates Its Rewards Platform

Giftbit, a digital rewards provider, has updated its platform with global reach, automation, and transparency.

The expanded platform helps companies incentivize employees, recruit research participants, and reward customers. Its expanded catalog now offers nearly 1,000 gift card options, including dozens of options from Europe, Australia, and India, and international prepaid cards that can be used in more than 100 countries.

Giftbit's platform offers a single API that can power an entire global rewards program, a clear view into their program financials, and ways to save money or tap into revenue opportunities.