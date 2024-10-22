Totango Launches Unison with Tech Gained in Parative Acquisition

Totango today launched Unison, an artificial intelligence-powered growth intelligence engine for churn intelligence to unify customer data to predict churn, detect risk, or identify customers ready for expansion.

The Unison product line was accelerated by Totango's recent acquisition of Parative, an AI-driven customer intelligence platform provider.

Unison's AI models analyze customer engagement data, including calls, emails, meetings, and support tickets, to operationalize a data-driven customer risk detection engine. Custom models come with professional services so companies can optimize for risk prediction. With it, companies can do the following:

Forecast predictable revenue streams and prioritize which customer cohorts to protect.

Uncover opportunities to streamline resources and improve the customer journey and product experience.

Move from reactive to proactive handling of customer churn risk.

Streamline customer expansion strategies and leverage AI-driven analytics to predict customers ready for up-sell or cross-sell.