Totango Launches Unison with Tech Gained in Parative Acquisition
Totango today launched Unison, an artificial intelligence-powered growth intelligence engine for churn intelligence to unify customer data to predict churn, detect risk, or identify customers ready for expansion.
The Unison product line was accelerated by Totango's recent acquisition of Parative, an AI-driven customer intelligence platform provider.
Unison's AI models analyze customer engagement data, including calls, emails, meetings, and support tickets, to operationalize a data-driven customer risk detection engine. Custom models come with professional services so companies can optimize for risk prediction. With it, companies can do the following:
- Forecast predictable revenue streams and prioritize which customer cohorts to protect.
- Uncover opportunities to streamline resources and improve the customer journey and product experience.
- Move from reactive to proactive handling of customer churn risk.
- Streamline customer expansion strategies and leverage AI-driven analytics to predict customers ready for up-sell or cross-sell.
"AI has the ability to transform how enterprise revenue teams understand and use their data to drive measurable business growth," said Keith Frankel, co-founder and CEO of Parative who has joined the Totango executive team as chief product officer, in a statement. "The Parative team has spent more than six years uncovering how to do this, from helping companies forecast future churn with greater than 99 percent accuracy to identifying underlying data issues that are affecting [go-to-market] motions. Joining Totango provided an accelerated path to bring these capabilities to enterprise revenue teams everywhere so they can drive customer-led growth, regardless of whether they use one of our Totango products today."
"As AI becomes operational, it's increasingly important for AI providers to look beyond chat prompts and surface-level sentiment analysis to focus on demonstrating genuine enterprise value," said Alistair Rennie, co-CEO of Totango, in a statement. "We significantly accelerated our roadmap and quickly delivered for our customers by integrating Keith's leadership, talented team, and models with proven results. With Unison, Totango becomes the only enterprise CSP with truly enterprise-grade AI."