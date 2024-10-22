Marigold Launches Marigold AI (MAI)

Marigold, a messaging and loyalty platform provider, today unveiled Marigold AI (MAI) to help marketers create meaningful, human-centered experiences that foster genuine connections and strengthen customer loyalty.

Marigold's AI capabilities are being introduced across its products, including Cheetah Digital by Marigold, Campaign Monitor by Marigold, and Sailthru by Marigold, offering features like content writing, product and content recommendations, machine learning predictions, and audience discovery.

"Our focus is on what truly matters for the future of marketing: helping marketers build stronger, lasting relationships with their customers," said Mike Gordon, CEO of Marigold, in a statement. "We believe the power of AI lies in enabling marketers with tools that enhance connections and engagement, while ensuring they retain full control over their data. This is the foundation of our vision for MAI."

Marigold is expanding its AI foundation and capabilities with a focus on four key pillars:

MAI as strategic advisor: By leveraging data and predictive analytics, MAI helps marketers find new audiences, anticipate customer needs, and make more strategic, data-driven decisions.

MAI as productivity amplifier: Automating tasks, streamlining workflows, and generating creative assets.

MAI as engagement accelerator: Personalizing customer experiences at scale, breaking down barriers to engagement and helping capture and retain customer attention.

MAI as brand champion: Supporting innovative, authentic marketing while upholding ethical standards.

"Marketers are tasked with delivering more value to their businesses without compromising the customer relationships that build brand loyalty," said Iain Short, chief product officer of Marigold for Enterprise, in a statement. "With Marigold AI (MAI), we are giving marketers the tools to harness data strategically, protect their brand voice, and, most importantly, deepen the emotional connections central to great marketing."

Marigold is working on next-generation capabilities within MAI, including Marigold Moments, to recognize customer behavior and capture insights beyond transactions, and in-platform recommendations for campaign optimization.