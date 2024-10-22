Reltio Adds AI Features in Latest Release
Reltio, a data unification and management solutions provider, has launched its latest product release featuring capabilities for multidomain master data management and Customer 360 profiles. This includes dynamic segmentation using behavioral data and general availability of pre-trained large language models for individual and organization data matching.
With Reltio's data unification and management capabilities, organizations can achieve a rich understanding of each customer, including behavioral data, to deliver more personalized and relevant experiences.
The updates in this latest product release include the following:
- Enhanced dynamic segmentation with Reltio Customer 360 to create and activate customer segments based on interactions, transactions, and behaviors such as purchases, claims, call center interactions, and more.
- Strengthened enterprise security with single sign-on, client-credential verification, and native multifactor authentication. The self-service Reltio Trust Center also eases compliance reporting.
- General availability of Reltio's FERN (Flexible Entity Resolution Networks), an AI-powered customer-data matching engine built with pre-trained large language models using semantic understanding.
- Expanded integration with other data-governance products, including Microsoft Purview Data Governance and Collibra's data catalog.
"It takes extensive data stewardship and IT effort to build unique, trusted records. Data teams create, weight, and fine-tune match rules across millions of records and thousands of matching edge cases for data points like nicknames, abbreviated addresses, and more," said Venki Subramanian, senior vice president of product management at Reltio, in a statement. "We've tapped into the power of AI, specifically large language models (LLMs), to streamline and simplify that process along with improving accuracy to further ensure data leaders are fully empowered to provide high-quality data at the speed of business through our AI-driven platform."