Reltio Adds AI Features in Latest Release

Reltio, a data unification and management solutions provider, has launched its latest product release featuring capabilities for multidomain master data management and Customer 360 profiles. This includes dynamic segmentation using behavioral data and general availability of pre-trained large language models for individual and organization data matching.

With Reltio's data unification and management capabilities, organizations can achieve a rich understanding of each customer, including behavioral data, to deliver more personalized and relevant experiences.

The updates in this latest product release include the following:

Enhanced dynamic segmentation with Reltio Customer 360 to create and activate customer segments based on interactions, transactions, and behaviors such as purchases, claims, call center interactions, and more.

Strengthened enterprise security with single sign-on, client-credential verification, and native multifactor authentication. The self-service Reltio Trust Center also eases compliance reporting.

General availability of Reltio's FERN (Flexible Entity Resolution Networks), an AI-powered customer-data matching engine built with pre-trained large language models using semantic understanding.

Expanded integration with other data-governance products, including Microsoft Purview Data Governance and Collibra's data catalog.