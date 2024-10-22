SymphonyAI Adds AI Functionality on the Revedia Platform

SymphonyAI, a predictive and generative artificial intelligence technology provider, has added AI functionality on the Revedia platform for media organizations to understand FAST, AVOD, and TVOD content performance.

Symphony's new Media Copilot locates information, analyzes content performance, contextualizes data, and turbocharges large language models (LLMs), skills, and other AI models for gathering insight to drive optimal content engagement and monetization. Users can interact conversationally with the copilot directly within the Revedia interface in their natural workflow. The copilot is powered by SymphonyAI's EurekaAI generative and predictive AI platform and integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

Another major Revedia enhancement is automated title matching. When data is ingested into the Revedia platform, title discrepancies are instantly detected and resolved by AI and revenue is attributed to the correct asset.