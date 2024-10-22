Veritonic Enhances Brand Lift Solution

Veritonic, an audio analytics and research platform provider, has enhanced its Brand Lift solution with updates to streamline the setup of pixel-based and prefix-URL studies.

The new features include a templated questionnaire that simplifies the study setup process, the entry of audience profiling questions, the definition of parameters, and self-serve management of brand lift studies. Additionally, Veritonic has increased the ability for teams to collaborate within the platform, adding a feature that allows users to invite colleagues or partners to work together on study setup. This functionality offers customizable permission levels, including options to view, approve, edit, and manage sharing. Moreover, users can now leave comments within the study setup process, enhancing communication and feedback within the platform.