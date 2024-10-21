Grammarly Launches Effective Communication Score and ROI Report

Grammarly, an artificial intelligence assistant provider, has added the Effective Communication Score and The ROI Report, two products for organizations to measure the impact of communication effectiveness on employee productivity and key business metrics.

With the Effective Communication Score, Grammarly customers can track and benchmark the overall health of their organizations' communication. The score will measure key metrics such as communication correctness, efficiency, and clarity, brand compliance, and inclusive language.

The Return on Investment (ROI) Report is a customizable report that demonstrates the ROI of effective communication by highlighting how key business metrics, likje communication quality, customer satisfaction scores, and sales email effectiveness, are impacted with and without the use of Grammarly. Grammarly's ROI specialists guide prospects and customers in building customized reports with metrics tied to their business goals, providing insights into how AI tools drive tangible improvements to business-critical outcomes.