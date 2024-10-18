Why Retailers Can’t Afford to Ignore AI

The potential for AI to reshape industries and transform processes is well-documented. Across the retail sector, AI is set to redefine how retailers engage with customers, making true one-to-one communication possible, speeding up insights from consumer data, and automating many aspects of marketing. But alongside this potential comes the risk of falling behind for those who resist change. Retailers that fail to adopt AI will lag behind more forward-thinking competitors offering highly personalized experiences. They’ll miss out on the efficiency advantages AI brings to daily operations and ultimately erode their profit margins.

Despite the clear benefits, many retailers remain hesitant to fully embrace AI. This hesitation comes at a cost. Retailers who fail to adopt AI technologies risk ceding ground to more agile competitors who can steal customers and market share. How can retailers preserve their competitive position and capitalize on the AI revolution? By first understanding what AI can deliver and what they stand to lose by ignoring it.

AI’s Primary Retail Advantage: Enabling Personalization at Scale

Hyper-personalization is a key consumer motivator, with 60 percent of shoppers worldwide saying it is “extremely” or “very” important to receive tailored offers. Mass-marketed discounts are a relic of the past. With AI, retailers can send personalized, relevant offers that are more likely to convert.

Those lagging not only fail to deliver the more personalized and engaging experiences that customers expect but also miss opportunities to optimize their operations with data-driven insights.

According to McKinsey, retailers using AI for personalization see a 40 percent increase in revenue compared to those who don’t. AI adoption in the retail sector is expected to surpass 80 percent in the next three years, with the global AI retail market projected to grow to $55.5 billion by 2030. Retailers who ignore these trends are handing over their competitive advantage to those who prioritize data and customer-centricity.

AI-powered personalization can take many forms. Retailers can leverage dynamic pricing to curate product recommendations based on shoppers’ past purchases or online behavior. By understanding customers’ preferences and behaviors, retailers can create connections that go beyond transactions, improving their loyalty and increasing customer lifetime value.

Retailers Seizing the Competitive Advantage

Early adopters of AI are already reaping tangible rewards. Earlier this year, U.K. grocery giant Tesco launched Clubcard Challenges, a loyalty-integrated initiative powered by AI. This program sets spending thresholds customized based on shoppers' past purchases alongside shopper-specific challenges and rewards. At the launch, a Tesco spokesperson highlighted the company’s focus on making the Clubcard program more valuable for customers by tailoring rewards to individual shoppers: “Personalization is about using what we know about customers to enhance their experience and make our rewards more meaningful.”

Ultimately, Tesco’s approach to gamification created a personalized loyalty initiative that increased customer participation and delivered rewards that were relevant and meaningful to each shopper. This kind of success demonstrates AI’s tangible impact on a business’s bottom line, driving more retailers to invest in the technology.

Similarly, Carrefour’s “Challenges” program in France is among the most advanced AI-driven promotional initiatives. Using AI, the program creates personalized, incremental goals for each member based on their purchase history, offering tailored promotions across regions at a scale not seen before. The program also incorporates supplier offer frameworks and uses predictive analysis to anticipate and trigger the next desired action.

AI-Powered Loyalty Initiatives Drive Engagement

By gamifying the shopping experience, the “Challenges” program provides a “nudge” that is very effective at incentivizing customers and members to engage with Carrefour’s promotions and loyalty program. This approach allows Carrefour to match the right offer to the right customer, engaging them with precision wherever and whenever they shop.

Starbucks also uses AI to elevate customer experiences and ensure customers get more value via its Starbucks Rewards loyalty program. AI-powered algorithms analyze customers’ purchase history and contextual factors such as the time of the day and weather to suggest food and drink items that are more likely to appeal to its users in the moment. For instance, Starbucks Deep Brew data combined with AI may offer customers who typically order iced coffee on warm afternoons a free iced coffee offer on a scorching day. This level of personalization has helped Starbucks add four million new members in just one quarter, growing its loyalty program by 13 percent.

As these examples show, AI can deliver results for retailers that implement it strategically. By the same token, ignoring AI means missing a major opportunity for hyper-personalization and real-time customer engagement, which are key drivers of revenue and loyalty. Retailers that invest in AI now will be well-positioned to retain their current customers and attract new ones seeking seamless, personalized experiences.

And perhaps equally importantly, they are establishing a strong competitive position and setting themselves up for long-term performance gains.

Cédric Chéreau is managing director at EagleAI. Chéreau has more than 20 years of experience in retail analytics, supporting retailers and FMCG companies from Europe and North America. He holds a Master of Science in Marketing from EDHEC.