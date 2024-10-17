VideoAmp Updates Its Platform

VideoAmp, a media measurement company, today launched the next generation of the Powered by VideoAmp Platform, encompassing a full suite of application programming interfaces and enhanced dashboard experiences for seamless reporting and insights.

Now, its comprehensive cross-platform planning, audience measurement, outcome measurement, and optimization solutions can integrate directly into agencies', companies', and publishers' systems, providing them with an end-to-end, adaptable solution to reach target audiences at scale.

Supercharged by VideoAmp's data and tech engine VALID, users can access currency-grade data and precise cross-platform measurement in their own systems and workflows through direct API integrations and create solutions unique to their business.