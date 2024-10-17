VideoAmp Updates Its Platform
VideoAmp, a media measurement company, today launched the next generation of the Powered by VideoAmp Platform, encompassing a full suite of application programming interfaces and enhanced dashboard experiences for seamless reporting and insights.
Now, its comprehensive cross-platform planning, audience measurement, outcome measurement, and optimization solutions can integrate directly into agencies', companies', and publishers' systems, providing them with an end-to-end, adaptable solution to reach target audiences at scale.
Supercharged by VideoAmp's data and tech engine VALID, users can access currency-grade data and precise cross-platform measurement in their own systems and workflows through direct API integrations and create solutions unique to their business.
"Our next-generation platform is a toolbox for your media business, a catalyst for our clients to customize and accelerate how they leverage our solutions," said Tony Fagan, president of technology and strategy at VideoAmp, in a statement. "We are providing clients with the same dashboards while affording them the building blocks to do it in a way that is most seamless and valuable to their particular use cases, resources, and workflows. We are committed to meeting our customers where they are, empowering them to build unique, innovative workflows that drive better outcomes and ultimately drive their businesses forward."