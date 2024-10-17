Dovetail Launches AI Customer Insights Hub

Dovetail, a customer insights hub provider, today released Dovetail 3.0, with features that automatically turn scattered customer feedback into valuable insights. This helps companies create better, more user-focused products and empowers executives to put customers at the center of decision-making across the organization.

"Teams all over the world rely on customer and market insights to deliver groundbreaking products that people love," said Dovetail Co-Founder Benjamin Humphrey in a statement. "But connecting with customers is harder than it should be. Whether you're a marketer, salesperson, designer, or product manager, finding the right data to make the best decisions means hours trawling through qualitative data to consolidate, analyze, and derive actionable insights to understand what products they should be building. This is particularly challenging across large organizations. AI changes this, giving all teams instant access to customer insights to power roadmaps, train sellers, or refine messaging."

Dovetail 3.0 provides a single platform for all qualitative customer insights. Using a combination of large language models and traditional machine learning techniques, Dovetail 3.0 surfaces real-time insights from qualitative data. Dovetail 3.0 includes the following:

Channels, which transforms always-on feedback sources, such as support tickets, survey responses, and user reviews, into actionable insights by continuously analyzing and classifying data. Channels captures insights as themes with AI-powered summaries.

Ask Dovetail, which brings customer feedback to life with an engaging, agentic AI experience. Anyone can ask questions of their insights hub directly from within Slack or Microsoft Teams and instantly receive evidence-backed answers. Configurable digests deliver regular, podcast-style audio updates directly to channels in Slack or Teams.

Recruit, which enables users to source from more than 3 million research participants directly in the Dovetail platform.

Dovetail also unveiled a host of new features within its core product, now called Projects. Designed to automatically centralize, analyze, and share customer insights from qualitative data like video calls and documents, these features include the following: