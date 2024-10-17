Okta Adds to Customer Identity Cloud

Okta has added to its Customer Identity Cloud product to help secure identity in generative artificial intelligence applications.

The upcoming Auth for GenAI product empowers app builders to use genAI in their apps. Capabilities include the following:

User authentication within popular genAI frameworks and libraries, like Langchain and Vercel.

Calling APIs on the user's behalf to allow agents to call APIs of services like Google Calendar, Github, Box, and more on the user's behalf. It uses secure standard protocols to verify that the API credentials are specific to a single user's account and verify that the user consented to specific permissions granted to the genAI app.

Async Authentication, with agents running in the background and humans acting as supervisors, approving or rejecting actions when away from a chatbot. Based on secure identity standards, Async Authentication allows builders to implement on-demand authentication in their apps, with users getting a push notification in their mobile app to authenticate or not with one tap.

Fine-grained authorization for retrieval augmented generation (RAG), enabling retrieved content to be filtered at very granular levels (e.g. documents, studies, pages, etc.) so large language models are fed only content to which each user has permission.

"With the limitless possibilities of genAI, it's critical to instill trust among consumers and businesses by protecting sensitive data, user credentials, and securing integrations across user applications," said Shiven Ramji, president of Customer Identity Cloud at Okta, in a statement. "Our new product, Auth for GenAI, enables application builders to enjoy securing their genAI apps, with the developer and user experience Auth0 is known for."

Other new products from Okta include the following: