Miro Integrates with Adobe Express
Miro has integrated its workspace platform with Adobe Express to help teams create content and coordinate creative campaigns directly within their collaborative workflows.
The introduction of Adobe Express into Miro allows users to turn concepts into visuals, get real-time feedback, and iterate on content collaboratively, all within the same platform. Key features include the following:
- Advanced image editing, with access to an image library, editing, and AI-powered tools to enhance images, remove backgrounds, apply filters, and more.
- Video and animation creation and editing for demos, social media, and marketing campaigns, with features and templates optimized for platforms like Youtube and Instagram Reels.
- Professional design templates for flyers, presentations, and infographics.
"This integration is a pivotal advancement in our goal to streamline the campaign planning process for marketing teams, from brainstorming to final execution, all within Miro's Innovation Workspace. This integration brings the user-friendly features of Adobe Express together with Miro's infinite canvas, helping teams produce, collaborate, and finalize impressive visual content more swiftly and effectively than ever before. This collaboration underscores our dedication to making content creation accessible to every team member, enhancing both creativity and productivity throughout the campaign planning process," said Jeff Chow, chief product and technology officer of Miro, in a statement.
"We are excited to partner with Miro to bring Adobe Express' powerful design tools directly into Miro's collaborative canvas. This is a significant step forward in empowering teams to seamlessly transition from ideation to execution without leaving their workspace. By combining the easy-to-use, professional-grade capabilities of Adobe Express with Miro's dynamic environment, we are enabling teams to create, collaborate, and execute stunning visual content with unprecedented speed and efficiency. This partnership underscores our commitment to democratizing content creation for all team members and fostering creativity and productivity across the entire project lifecycle," said Aubrey Cattell, vice president of Creative Cloud Developer Platform at Adobe, in a statement.
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned