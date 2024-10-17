Miro Integrates with Adobe Express

Miro has integrated its workspace platform with Adobe Express to help teams create content and coordinate creative campaigns directly within their collaborative workflows.

The introduction of Adobe Express into Miro allows users to turn concepts into visuals, get real-time feedback, and iterate on content collaboratively, all within the same platform. Key features include the following:

Advanced image editing, with access to an image library, editing, and AI-powered tools to enhance images, remove backgrounds, apply filters, and more.

Video and animation creation and editing for demos, social media, and marketing campaigns, with features and templates optimized for platforms like Youtube and Instagram Reels.

Professional design templates for flyers, presentations, and infographics.