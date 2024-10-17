DoubleVerify Expands Invalid Traffic and Viewability Measurement to Spotify Video Ads

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, has integrated with Spotify to authenticate media quality on the platform. It enables advertisers to measure fraud/invalid traffic (IVT) and viewability on video campaigns delivered through Spotify's self-serve advertising platform, Spotify Ads Manager.

"DoubleVerify is driven to ensure media spend is protected and performance is optimized anywhere marketers want to reach their audiences," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "By expanding our independent measurement coverage on Spotify, we empower advertisers to confidently measure and optimize the performance of their video campaigns on the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service."

"It's no secret that people come to Spotify to listen, but users are increasingly spending more time watching video on the platform, as we've seen a 44 percent year-over-year increase in video streams. We're excited to expand our partnership with DoubleVerify, an industry leader in media quality and performance measurement," said Chloe Wix, global director of product marketing at Spotify, in a statement. "This new integration within Spotify Ads Manager will provide our advertisers with enhanced visibility into their Spotify video campaigns, ensuring greater transparency and effectiveness in reaching their target audiences."