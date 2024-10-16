Amplitude Acquires Command AI and Releases Web Experimentation

Amplitude has acquired Command AI, a startup that provides artificial intelligence-powered user assistance to make software easier to use. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company also today launched Web Experimentation for product managers, marketers, and growth leaders to A/B test and personalize web experiences.

With the Command AI acquisition, Amplitude plans to offer personalized user assistance on its digital analytics platform via in-product nudges and tours, onboarding guides, and surveys.

"Innovation is the biggest driver of growth for Amplitude," said Spenser Skates, co-founder and CEO of Amplitude, in a statement. "We've been incredibly impressed by what the Command AI team has done, particularly in the AI space. We're excited to add their cutting-edge AI capabilities to our market-leading digital analytics platform." "Everything Command AI does is more powerful when combined with analytics," said James Evans, co-founder and CEO of Command AI, in a statement. "While software has become more powerful and ubiquitous, most is still one-size-fits-all and hard to use, and a lot of what purports to help users actually ends up just annoying them. I'm so excited that together Amplitude and Command AI can build the next generation of user assistance all designed for an AI-driven and product-led world. Our customers will be able to drive user growth, satisfaction, retention, and expansion all from a single platform."

Amplitude's Web Experimentation enables product managers, marketers, and growth leaders to A/B test and personalize web experiences. With step-by-step guidance, teams can simply click on the messages, images, or calls to action they want to test, add targeting options, and start their experiment in a few clicks.

Amplitude Web Experimentation is the latest addition to the company's integrated digital analytics platform, which also includes Analytics, Session Replay, Feature Experimentation, and CDP. Highlights of the new product include the following:

Visual experiment editor to run experiments directly on top of websites or single-page apps.

Guided user experience for step-by-step help to set up A/B tests correctly every time.

High-performance infrastructure to eliminate screen flicker and customize tests with built-in statistical algorithms like sequential testing, CUPED, and multi-armed bandits.

Custom code editor so teams can use blocks of JavaScript, CSS, and HTML in their variants to test modals, banners, page layouts, and more.

Insight-driven experiments to drive better personalization and conversion rates by combining customer insights with targeted A/B testing.