Shirofune Integrates with BigCommerce

Shirofune, a digital advertising automation management platform provider, has integrated with BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, to predict and optimize ad campaigns based on customer lifetime value (LTV).

Shirofune's integration with BigCommerce allows advertisers to connect ad performance data with customer lifecycle insights, including whether customers are new or returning, their purchasing behaviors, and predicted LTV. By analyzing this data, Shirofune automatically allocates ad budgets toward campaigns and channels that are most likely to drive higher lifetime returns on ad spend (ROAS) rather than immediate conversions.

Through this integration, users can optimize ad performance across all major platforms including Google, Microsoft, Meta, TikTok, and X using Shirofune's advanced artificial intelligence-driven algorithms.