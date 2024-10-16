Shirofune Integrates with BigCommerce
Shirofune, a digital advertising automation management platform provider, has integrated with BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, to predict and optimize ad campaigns based on customer lifetime value (LTV).
Shirofune's integration with BigCommerce allows advertisers to connect ad performance data with customer lifecycle insights, including whether customers are new or returning, their purchasing behaviors, and predicted LTV. By analyzing this data, Shirofune automatically allocates ad budgets toward campaigns and channels that are most likely to drive higher lifetime returns on ad spend (ROAS) rather than immediate conversions.
Through this integration, users can optimize ad performance across all major platforms including Google, Microsoft, Meta, TikTok, and X using Shirofune's advanced artificial intelligence-driven algorithms.
"We are thrilled to unveil Shirofune's new BigCommerce integration, bringing even greater value to advertisers by helping them optimize campaigns based on customer lifetime value," said Shirofune Founder and CEO Mitsunaga Kikuchi in a statement. "In today's fast-evolving digital landscape, long-term profitability is more crucial than ever. By integrating with BigCommerce, we are empowering advertisers to not just optimize for short-term gains but to see the full picture and allocate ad spend more effectively. Advertisers who leverage LTV data will gain a competitive advantage in driving sustainable growth and maximizing ROI for their clients."