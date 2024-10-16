MessageGears Launches Data Activation and Engagement Platform

MessageGears has evolved its customer engagement platform into a full data activation and engagement platform to help companies unify, activate, and engage customer profiles directly from their cloud data warehouse, eliminating the need for separate customer data platforms (CDPs), email service providers (ESPs), and customer engagement platforms (CEPs).

The MessageGears Data Activation and Engagement Platform's key functionality includes the following:

Data ingestion straight into an existing data warehouse.

Real-time event streaming that ensures the most current customer data, allowing activation of campaigns based on live customer behaviors..

AI-powered visual segmentation to help build dynamic, hyper-targeted segments visually and create custom audiences based on predictive insights, tracked behaviors, demographics, purchase history, and more, all using real-time data from the data warehouse.

Unified customer profiles that can be built, activated, and managed directly within the data warehouse.

Real-time triggers to automatically deploy campaigns on MessageGears' native channels (email, mobile, SMS, web) in response to real-time customer actions like website visits, purchases, or cart abandonment.

Warehouse-native identity resolution to unify customer data across any source in an existing data warehouse.

Cross-channel engagement, centralizing all messaging efforts within an end-to-end platform that's natively integrated with the data cloud.

Real-time personalization API for delivering personalized product recommendations, tailored offers, or unique content experiences.

Advanced insights to help users continuously refine campaigns, improve customer experiences, and drive measurable business outcomes with comprehensive, code-free analytics dashboards.