DoubleVerify Launches News Accelerator
DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has launched its News Accelerator program.
DV News Accelerator initiatives include the following:
- News Plus, a contextual news segment that enables advertisers to reach news content while avoiding brand-unsafe or objectionable material. News Plus includes content from top trafficked websites for newspapers, radio, TV, and magazines reporting on local, national, and international events, while excluding content that is generally deemed unsafe. DV is expanding News Plus with additional segments to further refine and customize news media buys based on attention and other key quality and performance areas.
- Advanced suitability controls based on feedback from news media publishers and companies.
- Enhanced analytics to help clients better optimize their brand suitability settings. DV will proactively monitor advertiser profiles for higher-than-average avoidance rates and consult on recommended adjustments. These recommendations might include removing overly restrictive keywords, expanding inclusion and exception lists, and fine-tuning other brand suitability settings. DV's Page Exceptions feature allows advertisers to support news publishers by enabling specific sites and pages to bypass brand safety avoidance settings.
- New research on the value of advertising alongside news content. This research will highlight the positive impact of news on brand perception and campaign performance, providing advertisers with key insights to help them maximize their investment in news media while maintaining brand suitability.
"It is clear that advertising on news sites is a win-win for brands and journalism," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "Our News Accelerator goes beyond just lip service support; it involves real investment in scalable products and thought leadership. This will empower brands to amplify their voice in a safe and suitable manner that boosts campaign performance while supporting vital news and journalism."
"By working closely with publishers we will ensure advertisers are equipped with technology, tools, and insights to support news content and confidently engage with valuable news audiences. DV is taking concrete action to empower publishers, and I look forward to collaborating closely with the community to better understand its needs and leverage its insights to enhance DV's solutions further," said Jack Marshall, DoubleVerify's first head of news, in a statement.