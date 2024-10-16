DoubleVerify Launches News Accelerator

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has launched its News Accelerator program.

DV News Accelerator initiatives include the following:

"It is clear that advertising on news sites is a win-win for brands and journalism," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "Our News Accelerator goes beyond just lip service support; it involves real investment in scalable products and thought leadership. This will empower brands to amplify their voice in a safe and suitable manner that boosts campaign performance while supporting vital news and journalism."

"By working closely with publishers we will ensure advertisers are equipped with technology, tools, and insights to support news content and confidently engage with valuable news audiences. DV is taking concrete action to empower publishers, and I look forward to collaborating closely with the community to better understand its needs and leverage its insights to enhance DV's solutions further," said Jack Marshall, DoubleVerify's first head of news, in a statement.