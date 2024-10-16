Treasure Data Unveils AI Framework

Treasure Data has launched the Treasure Data AI Framework to introduce persona-based generative artificial intelligence chat interfaces to Treasure Data Customer Data Platform (CDP).

The AI Framework enables marketing and customer-centric teams to accelerate campaign ideation and activation with new AI applications from Treasure Data (AI Copilots and AI Email Studio) and build custom AI applications.

The Treasure Data AI Framework is built on top of the unified, accurate customer data within Treasure Data CDP, with integrated privacy and security features. The first innovations within the Treasure Data AI Framework include AI Copilots for specific roles using persona-based generative AI interfaces powered by the Treasure Data AI Framework.

The first Copilot, Marketing Copilot, helps marketers explore, build, and activate audiences with a generative AI chat interface. Marketing Copilot accelerates marketing campaign ideation and planning by enabling teams to do the following:

Assemble and analyze new audiences or enhance existing segments.

Get immediate insights into data and drill down into analyses and visualizations.

Brainstorm and collaborate with AI for new ideas and step-by-step action plans.

Also new from Treasure Data is AI Email Studio to assist marketers with content creation for personalized email campaigns based on real-time behaviors.

The AI Framework is also enabling data science teams and Treasure Data partners to build their own generative AI capabilities on top of Treasure Data CDP. Treasure Data customers and partners can use Build Your Own AI for any use case, including survey feedback and sentiment analysis, personalized communications and content generation, translation, and coding and scripting.