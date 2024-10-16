Cognira and Eversight Partner
Cognira, an enterprise promotion planning provider, is partnering with Eversight by Instacart to provide retailers an integrated solution to manage and optimize promotions, markdowns, and pricing.
The partnership aims to address key industry challenges by helping retailers implement consistent approaches across regular, promotional, and clearance pricing and leverage advanced forecasting and data-driven recommendations to guide promotion and pricing management.
"We are thrilled to partner with Eversight," said Hatem Sellami, founder and CEO of Cognira, in a statement. "Our collaboration brings together the best of both worlds—Cognira's AI-driven end-to-end promotion management capabilities and Eversight's AI-powered pricing solutions. Together, we are providing retailers with a unified platform that enhances decision-making, ensures seamless system alignment, and ultimately helps retailers stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market."
"We're excited to collaborate with Cognira to empower retailers with a comprehensive solution that drives efficiency," said David Moran, co-founder of Eversight, in a statement. "Retailers are looking for ways to modernize their promotional and pricing strategies, and together with Cognira, we're offering them a streamlined approach that reduces the need for multiple systems."