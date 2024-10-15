Nametag Unveils Deepfake Defense

Nametag, a provider of integrated identity verification and account protection solutions, today introduced Deepfake Defense at Okta's annual Identity Conference, Oktane, to address the escalating global threats posed by modern artificial intelligence-powered impersonation.

As a longtime partner of Okta, Nametag also joined the Okta Elevate Partner Program. Nametag's and Okta's combined solution, powered by Deepfake Defense, helps enterprises protect their entire Okta user account lifecycle via self-service and agent-assisted workflows.

"We're thrilled to join Okta in creating the future of identity security. Our membership in the Okta Elevate partner program highlights our advanced identity verification technology and commitment to protecting workforce and customer identities," said Leonard Navarro, vice president of business development at Nametag, in a statement. "This partnership strengthens the Okta identity security ecosystem and gives our joint customers even easier access to proven tools and ready-to-use solutions for robust identity assurance."

Nametag Deepfake Defense does the following:

Prevents injection attacks via cryptographic attestation, which ensures data integrity using hardware-backed keystore assurance and secure enclave technology from Apple and Google.

Detects digital manipulation and forgery with adaptive document verification, preventing the use of digitally-altered or counterfeit identity documents.

Confirms human likeness, liveness, and presence using spatial selfie technology to map people's 3D selfies to their 2D ID photos with biometrics and sensor data.