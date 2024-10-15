Uniqode Enhances Platform with AI-Powered Design and Real-Time Measurement
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac), a QR code platform provider, has updatded its platform to enhance user experience, improve lead generation, and provide real-time tracking.
Key updates include the following:
- Autodesign 2.0, an artificial intelligence-powered design system that analyzes brand elements, such as favicons and color schemes, to automatically generate customized QR code templates. The update is currently available for website URLs, restaurant menus, and business pages.
- Watchlist feature, a monitoring system enabling users to receive daily notifications about QR code scan activity and milestone alerts.
- Enhanced Lead Generation settings, a dedicated section in digital business cards for streamlined lead capture, including customizable contact information collection and user agreement integration.
"As QR codes become increasingly integral to business operations, companies need tools that are both powerful and efficient," said Sharat Potharaju, co-founder and CEO of Uniqode, in a statement. "By automating design processes and providing real-time tracking, we're not just saving time for businesses, we're fundamentally changing how they can interact with their audiences. The integration of smart, responsive features in QR codes is opening new possibilities for personalized customer engagement that weren't possible before."