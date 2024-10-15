LinkedIn Updates Accelerate, Live Event Ads, and Wire Program

LinkedIn is updating its Accelerate, Live Event Ads, and Wire Program to help B2B marketers connect with buyer groups in new ways.

New functionality in Accelerate, LinkedIn's automated campaign creation experience, enables marketers to include videos or document ads, like e-books, whitepapers, or customer testimonials, in addition to a single-image, when creating advertising campaigns with Accelerate. New campaign objectives for Accelerate include brand awareness, engagement, website conversions, and video views.

New features for LinkedIn Live Event Ads allow marketers to add a sneak peek with a 30-second video appearing on LinkedIn to allow people to preview during and post-event; the ability to regionally target potential attendees when setting up the event; and the ability to promote members' posts with thought leader ads for live events.

LinkedIn is also expanding the Wire Program, an initiative that allows companies to promote in-stream video ads alongside trusted publisher content on LinkedIn, to help marketers target in the European Union.