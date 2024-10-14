Adobe Updates Creative Portfolio for Marketers

Adobe this week at its MAX event is introducing more than 100 Creative Cloud features, including capabilities powered by Adobe Firefly, major updates to Adobe Express, a new Frame.io, a new Firefly Video Model, and breakthroughs in its Firefly Image, Vector, and Design models,

For enterprises, Adobe released GenStudio for Performance Marketing, the latest application within Adobe GenStudio, an end-to-end content supply chain solution that optimizes the process of planning, creating, managing, activating and measuring content for marketing campaigns and personalized customer experiences.

"We're giving the creative community a powerful new brush to paint the world by putting unprecedented power, precision and creative control in their hands," said David Wadhwani, president of digital media at Adobe, in a statement. "With the demand for content projected to grow exponentially, we're empowering creators to scale the use of their content across marketing, HR, and sales teams."

Adobe extended its generative AI models with Firefly Video Model, which enables creators to generate video from text and image prompts, extend video clips, and smooth out transitions, including deep integration into Premiere Pro. Adobe also enhanced Firefly Image 3 Model to generate images four times faster. The latest breakthroughs in the Adobe Firefly Vector Model provide more creative control to designers using Adobe Illustrator. Enhancements to Firefly Services and Custom Models speed up and scale content production for a variety of marketing use cases.

Other enhancements to Adobe's portfolio include the following: