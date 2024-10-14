Adobe Updates Creative Portfolio for Marketers
Adobe this week at its MAX event is introducing more than 100 Creative Cloud features, including capabilities powered by Adobe Firefly, major updates to Adobe Express, a new Frame.io, a new Firefly Video Model, and breakthroughs in its Firefly Image, Vector, and Design models,
For enterprises, Adobe released GenStudio for Performance Marketing, the latest application within Adobe GenStudio, an end-to-end content supply chain solution that optimizes the process of planning, creating, managing, activating and measuring content for marketing campaigns and personalized customer experiences.
"We're giving the creative community a powerful new brush to paint the world by putting unprecedented power, precision and creative control in their hands," said David Wadhwani, president of digital media at Adobe, in a statement. "With the demand for content projected to grow exponentially, we're empowering creators to scale the use of their content across marketing, HR, and sales teams."
Adobe extended its generative AI models with Firefly Video Model, which enables creators to generate video from text and image prompts, extend video clips, and smooth out transitions, including deep integration into Premiere Pro. Adobe also enhanced Firefly Image 3 Model to generate images four times faster. The latest breakthroughs in the Adobe Firefly Vector Model provide more creative control to designers using Adobe Illustrator. Enhancements to Firefly Services and Custom Models speed up and scale content production for a variety of marketing use cases.
Other enhancements to Adobe's portfolio include the following:
- New capabilities in Photoshop to empower the creative community to bring their visions to life with more power, speed, and control including new Distraction Removal smart technology to remove people, wires, poles, and other distractions from images; Generative Workspace that helps designers ideate, brainstorm, and iterate concepts simultaneously; a new Substance 3D Viewer for graphic designers to view and edit 3D objects while working with 2D designs in Photoshop; and the general availability of features like Generative Fill, Generative Expand, Generate Similar, and Generate Background powered by Firefly's Image 3 Model.
- New capabilities for Illustrator help designers include Objects on Path to attach, arrange, and move objects along any path of their art board, Enhanced Image Trace to convert images to vectors, and Generative Shape Fill, powered by the Firefly Vector Model, which empowers designers to add detailed vectors to shapes to create unique designs. Adobe also announced Project Neo, a web app to help designers create and edit 3D designs.
- A new version of Frame.io, which builds on its video post-production capabilities and expands to support collaboration in audio, photo, design, and other creative workflows. The new version adds Canon, Nikon, and Leica to Frame.io's Camera to Cloud ecosystem.
- New enterprise capabilities in Express to supercharge employees with AI, enable every team with access to approved assets, and enable businesses to protect their brands.
- Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing, the latest enterprise application within Adobe GenStudio, which brings together an integrated set of Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud applications. GenStudio for Performance Marketing is a self-service, generative AI-first application to optimize the content created when assembling paid social ads, marketing emails, and display ads at scale, with greater agility and data-driven insights.
- Expanded partnerships with Google's Campaign Manager 360, Meta, Microsoft Advertising, Snap, and TikTok will soon enable companies to activate campaigns instantly across platforms and make timely adjustments via direct performance insights.
- Project Concept, a new capability for multiplayer, collaborative creative concept development, to remix images in real time so creative professionals can concept live in a single canvas.
- Photoshop's Generative Workspace, to help designers ideate, brainstorm, and iterate concepts simultaneously.