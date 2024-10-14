LoopMe Launches Brand Outcome Scores

LoopMe, a brand advertising performance technology provider, has launched Brand Outcome Scores (BOS), an artificial intelligence-powered media scoring tool for advertisers with predictive scoring for their ad buys at both the programmatic bid-request and impression level.

LoopMe's BOS provides marketers a clear view of the impressions that drive brand awareness, consideration, and purchase intent. Harnessing contextual, geographic, and temporal-based machine learning models for its predictions, it doesn't need cookies or other user identifiers.

Advertisers will be able to use BOS across mobile video, connected TV, and display ads. Unscored ad requests are sent to the LoopMe platform, then the brand outcomes engine scores the bid request opportunities for their likelihood to drive brand awareness, consideration, or purchase intent. The scored bid requests are then filtered to meet campaign goals and sent to advertisers' demand-side platforms.