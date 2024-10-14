HubSpot to Acquire Cacheflow
HubSpot, providers of a customer platform for scaling businesses, will acquire Cacheflow, a B2B subscription billing management and configure, price, quote (CPQ) solution provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With Cacheflow, HubSpot will offer subscription billing management and robust CPQ tools, further strengthen Commerce Hub to improve the buying process, and open HubSpot's commerce offering to even more businesses.
"We've seen strong year-over-year growth with Commerce Hub, which gives our customers an easy way to manage payments and unify their customer and transaction data. With Cacheflow, we're doubling down on our vision for commerce by addressing two important areas of the buying experience: subscription billing and configure, price, quote (CPQ)," said Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot, in a statement. "Cacheflow is a leader in this space and has helped companies automate the purchase process to capture revenue faster. We're excited by the impact they will have on customers of Commerce Hub."
"We made it our mission to reimagine the old CPQ and billing space, helping businesses automate revenue management, shorten the sales cycle, and get paid fast," said Sarika Garg, co-founder of Cacheflow, in a statement. "We believe deeply in the power of our solution and are thrilled to join HubSpot and the Commerce Hub team."
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned