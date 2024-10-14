HubSpot to Acquire Cacheflow

HubSpot, providers of a customer platform for scaling businesses, will acquire Cacheflow, a B2B subscription billing management and configure, price, quote (CPQ) solution provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With Cacheflow, HubSpot will offer subscription billing management and robust CPQ tools, further strengthen Commerce Hub to improve the buying process, and open HubSpot's commerce offering to even more businesses.