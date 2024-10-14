ZoomInfo Renews TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification and CCPA Validation
ZoomInfo, providers of a go-to-market platform, has renewed its TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Validation, ensuring its policies align with the industry's strictest privacy and security frameworks.
By attaining these certifications from TRUSTe, a subsidiary of TrustArc, ZoomInfo demonstrates a continued commitment to data privacy.
Earlier this year, ZoomInfo became just the third company to attain the TrustArc Responsible AI Certification.
"Companies committed to building strong privacy compliance programs improve customer trust and gain a competitive edge," said Jason Wesbecher, TrustArc's CEO, in a statement. "By achieving these certifications, ZoomInfo is demonstrating to customers and other stakeholders a dedication to meeting high privacy standards."
