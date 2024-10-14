ZoomInfo Renews TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification and CCPA Validation

ZoomInfo, providers of a go-to-market platform, has renewed its TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Validation, ensuring its policies align with the industry's strictest privacy and security frameworks.

By attaining these certifications from TRUSTe, a subsidiary of TrustArc, ZoomInfo demonstrates a continued commitment to data privacy.

Earlier this year, ZoomInfo became just the third company to attain the TrustArc Responsible AI Certification.