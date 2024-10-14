WeDoCRM Launches Audit Services
WeDoCRM, a CRM specialist agency, has launched CRM Audit Service to help businesses unlock the full value of their CRM systems.
"It became clear that many businesses are struggling with CRM setup and data management, so we created this service to provide expert guidance and help them maximize the efficiency of their CRM or ESP systems," said Vanessa Mallia, head of growth at WeDoCRM, in a statement. "Whether businesses are unsure about how to start using their CRM effectively or are simply looking for ways to improve their current setup, we';re here to help."
The CRM Audit Service focuses on the following three critical areas:
- Review of system setup and configuration;
- An udit of data records, identifying gaps in data quality and consistency; and
- Optimization of automation workflows, providing actionable recommendations to streamline processes and reduce manual work.
