The New Customer Journey: How Trust and Advocacy Have Redefined the Funnel

The customer journey has always been an important concept for marketers, a road map that guides potential customers from awareness to purchase. But the path has evolved. Today, the journey doesn’t end with a purchase—it extends into advocacy, where happy customers actively promote their favorite brands to their various communities. What’s notable is that the traditional tools of advertising, once the foundation of all marketing strategies, are no longer driving purchase decisions. Instead, consumers are placing their trust in what other consumers have to say; their networks, influencers, publishers, and more. This shift has profound implications for marketers who have relied on advertising channels to drive customer acquisition.

The Decline of Traditional Advertising

For decades, advertising has been the way brands reach consumers. Billboards, commercials, print ads, and banner ads are designed to capture attention and create demand, which in turn drives purchases. But in the age of information overload, these methods are becoming increasingly ineffective and, dare I say it, annoying.

Consumers are bombarded with thousands of ads each day. In response, they’ve developed the ability to tune out ads altogether. They’ve also developed the ability to detect an advertisement disguised as something else. Let’s face it: Nobody likes or trusts them, and the rise of ad blockers is a clear indication of this.

The Rise of Third-Party Validation

As trust in advertising continues its decline, consumers are turning to other sources for recommendations. This is where third-party validation comes into play. Unlike direct advertising, third-party validation involves independent, often trusted voices that vouch for or promote a product or service. These voices can come from various sources:

Communities: Online forums, social media groups, and even real-world communities have become popular platforms for consumers seeking advice. When a community member shares their positive experience about a brand, it carries weight because it’s perceived as genuine and unbiased.

Influencers: Influencer marketing has grown significantly, with influencers now playing an important role in shaping consumer opinions. Unlike celebrities, influencers are often seen as relatable and trustworthy. Their endorsements feel like recommendations from a friend, making them powerful advocates for the brands they love.

Publishers and experts: Editorial reviews, tutorials, and listicles in well-respected publications provide a level of authority that ads cannot. Consumers trust these publishers because they're perceived as experts and objective.

The Loop of Trust: From Validation to Advocacy

The new customer journey doesn’t end with a purchase; it evolves into a cycle of advocacy. When consumers are validated by their communities, they’re more likely to have a positive experience with the brand. This satisfaction often leads them to become advocates themselves, sharing positive feedback with others, and so goes the cycle.

Here are some strategies for brands in the new landscape:

Cultivate relationships with influencers and other partners. Rather than relying solely on advertising, brands should invest in building genuine relationships with influencers and other partners, such as publishers, affiliates, and other businesses, who align with their values. This means choosing partners who have an authentic connection with their audience rather than those with the largest audience.

Focus on quality and authenticity. In a world where positive consumer feedback is crucial, the quality of your product or service becomes more important. Consumers are quick to share their opinions publicly, both good and bad, so ensuring that your brand delivers on its promises is essential.

Leverage content marketing. Instead of bombarding consumers with ads, brands should create valuable content that educates, entertains, or inspires. This content can then be amplified by, or even created through, partnerships with trusted publishers and influencers, further adding credibility.

Conclusion: A New Era of Marketing

The new customer journey represents a fundamental shift in how brands connect with consumers. As traditional advertising continues to decline in influence, third-party validation has emerged as the key driver of trust and advocacy. Brands that successfully navigate this change will be well-positioned in this competitive landscape where authenticity, community, and trust are paramount.

As chief marketing officer, Cristy Ebert Garcia spearheads Impact.com’s marketing, events, public relations and communications, demand generation, branding, web strategy, and social media. Named to Business Insider’s “The Most Important Marketing Tech Executives of 2021,” Garcia leads an award-winning team of marketers. Garcia has held leadership roles at Celtra and Rakuten Advertising and is a member of the Forbes Communications Council and Chief, a network that highlights and mentors women in executive leadership position.