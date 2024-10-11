Weave Launches Call Intelligence for Healthcare

Weave, a customer experience software and payments platform provider, has launched Call Intelligence to help healthcare practices analyze and leverage call data, elevate patient experiences, boost operational efficiency, and unlock new revenue streams.

Using a custom generative artificial intelligence model, Weave Call Intelligence helps healthcare providers extract actionable insights from their call data through automated call categorization and revenue opportunity identification and identify why calls don';t convert into appointments.

Weave's Call Intelligence offers the following capabilities:

Call Transcription and Categorization, to automatically identify critical topics discussed during calls.

Revenue Opportunity Identification, to pinpoint untapped revenue streams hidden within customer conversations.

Location Insights, to compare data as a whole or between multiple practice locations.

Segmentation, to filter calls by new or existing patients.

Call Direction, to filter calls by inbound or outbound to understand volume and identify trends.